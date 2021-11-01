2021 T20 World Cup: Stopping India Batters Was Important, Says Ish Sodhi

"And often, even if the conditions are offering something, if there's a little bit of spin or a little bit of bounce or something like that, if you overpitch with the quality of batsmen on the Indian cricket team the amount of time they take spinners down in the IPL, you're asking for trouble. So, it was important to keep your length back arc on this side of the field," added Sodhi, who was adjudged as 'Player of the Match' for his spell of 2/17 in four overs, including the scalps of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.



Sodhi admitted that the rejigged Indian batting order at the top was a surprise for his team. But he credited the Power-play bowlers for taking out the newly-formed opening pair of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul.

"I think the change to the team was something that we found out quite late. Ishan Kishan has obviously been in great form. So we had to think on our feet, which I think the Power-play bowlers did exceptionally well in doing. You have to be able to think on your feet. As a team, we speak a lot about the depth of conditions. That's a big thing that we try to pride ourselves on. I think when you're faced with circumstances like that, to be able to respond quickly is a great test of character. And I thought the bowlers did that really well in the Power-play today."