2021 T20 World Cup: Jason Holder Comes into WI Squad as Injury Replacement

West Indies have lost their first two games against England and South Africa.

IANS
Cricket
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jason Holder joins the West Indies team at the 2021 T20 World Cup.&nbsp;</p></div>
Former Test captain Jason Holder will be joining the West Indies squad as a replacement for injured bowler Obed McCoy for the remainder of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The ICC's Event Technical Committee allowed Holder to join the 15-member squad to replace McCoy who was diagnosed with an injury to his right leg.

The ICC Event Technical Committee comprising Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid, and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull, and Ian Bishop (Independent Members) approved the change on Wednesday, the ICC informed.

Holder, who is one of the travelling reserves with the team, will join the squad on Thursday and will be available for selection for Friday's match against Bangladesh.

West Indies, who had lost both their matches in the event so far suffered the setback when the 24-year-old McCoy picked up an injury in the loss to England.

The 29-year-old Holder, who has represented West Indies in 199 matches including 27 T20 Internationals, played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2021 season in UAE.

