T20 World Cup: India Play Pakistan as Another Chapter in Storied Rivalry Awaits

Apart from one tied game, which resulted in an Indian win after a bowl-out in 2007, the inaugural champions of the men’s T20 World Cup have comprehensively beaten their arch-rivals ever since in the tournament, five times in all. Staying with the record books though, Pakistan’s only victory against India, comprehensively too, was in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

On Sunday evening, at the Dubai International stadium, the nostalgia and history will take a back seat as two cricketing powerhouses lock horns. Mind you, both sides have had a very different run-in to the tournament.

While India’s players have been busy in the IPL, cricket in Pakistan has gone through some unpleasant and tumultuous times with New Zealand and England pulling out of tours.

And while it has been a little chaotic in the Pakistan camp, with a lack of cricket and changes at the eleventh hour, India have added to their think tank with MS Dhoni as mentor, as they look to break the drought in ICC tournaments since 2011.