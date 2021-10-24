2021 T20 World Cup: Australia Clinch Win in Low Scoring Match Against SA

Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell raised 42 runs in as many balls for the fourth wicket. The duo played risk-free cricket, rotated the strike, and dispatched rare loose balls for boundaries. The pick of the shots from the partnership was Smith creating room and going inside-out on backfoot over extra cover off a short ball from Maharaj in the 13th over.



Just as the partnership looked to go big, Aiden Markram pulled off a stunning running and diving catch from long-on to send Smith back to the pavilion. In the next over, Maxwell decided to break free with a switch hit but was cleaned up by Tabraiz Shamsi.



Matthew Wade took two fours off Rabada in the 17th over, including a dropped chance by Markram at mid-off. Marcus Stoinis thumped a back-of-the-length delivery from Nortje for four in the 19th over. He then slammed a straight drive followed by a heave over deep mid-wicket off Pretorius in the final over to seal Australia's victory with two balls to spare.



Earlier in the South Africa innings, Temba Bavuma took back-to-back boundaries on drives against Mitchell Starc in the opening over. But in the next over, Bavuma's middle stump was felled by Maxwell. Josh Hazlewood took two wickets in his two overs, a blow from which South Africa never recovered. He forced Rassie van der Dussen to nick one behind to Wade followed by taking out Quinton de Kock, with the batter trying to scoop but the ball dropped onto the stumps.