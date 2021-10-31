2021 T20 World Cup: Asghar Afghan to Retire After Namibia Clash

"Afghanistan's ex-captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend MS Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan's third match against Namibia at @T20WorldCup," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a tweet.



"@ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitude for his services to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes," it added.



Asghar was the first Afghanistan Test captain when they made their debut against India in 2018. He led the side to two wins and two losses while he was at the helm of the red-ball side. In 59 ODIs as captain, he bagged 34 wins and 21 losses in 59 matches while he won 42 off the 52 matches as T20Is captain.