2021 T20 World Cup: Afghanistan Ask India to Bat First; Ashwin & Suryakumar Play

India have brought back Suryakumar Yadav instead of Ishan Kishan and R Ashwin replaces an injured Varun Chakaravarthy. This is Ashwin's first T20I since 2017.

“There's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will look at the chance and try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board. Couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle,” Kohli said.