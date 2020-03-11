2021 Women’s World Cup to Have Reserve Day for All Knockouts

A harsh lesson learnt after England women bowed out of T20 World Cup without actually playing the semi-final against India, the ICC has now allocated a reserve day each for the two semi-finals and final of the 2021 ODI edition in New Zealand.

The ICC released the 31-match schedule for the tournament, starting 6 February to 7 March in New Zealand with reserve days scheduled for all three knockout matches a day later.

Last week, England were forced to make an exit from the T20 Women's World Cup after their semifinal clash was washed out resulting in India, the higher ranked side in the group stage, progressing to the final.