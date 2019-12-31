Sanjay Manjrekar Regrets His On-Air Spat With Harsha Bhogle

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar believes that 2019 was the "worst year" for him as a analyst and a commentator, referring to his spat with Ravindra Jadeja during the World Cup and after that the "unprofessional and indecent" comment he made about celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Before the semi-final clash against New Zealand in July, Manjrekar had called Jadeja a "bits and pieces player" and had excluded him from his playing XI against the Kiwis for which he was trolled heavily on the social media.

"I started this profession in 1997-1998, so it's been about 20-21 years. It's been the worst year for me as analyst and a commentator," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo in a video interview.