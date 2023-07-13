1st Test: WTC Final Snub Spurred Me in My Comeback, Says Ashwin After Fifer

At the end of the day press conference, revealed he was still disappointed to have missed out on playing in the World Test Championship Final last month. He said it was important he moved on quickly and showed he was still a force to be reckoned with at Test level.

"As a cricketer when you have a shot at a WTC Final and to sit out is fine. For me, it was how do I respond and how do I make sure the dressing room is up and about," Ashwin said on Wednesday.

"Winning the WTC Final is the most important thing and it could have been a very high point in my career and I could have played a good role in it, but it was just unfortunate that it didn’t pan out and the first day left us too far behind in the shed.

"But what is the difference between me and another person that is going to sulk (about being dropped)? All I would like to give my teammates and India cricket as a whole is some understanding and my best efforts on the field and that is where I would like to leave it."