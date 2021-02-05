1st Test: Root-Sibley Look to Rebuild After Ashwin, Bumrah Strikes

India got their first breakthrough in the morning session of Day 1 against England in Chennai when R Ashwin dismissed opener Rory Burns for 33. Soon after Jasprit Bumrah struck too as he trapped Dan Lawrence LBW for 0 to pick his first wicket in Tests in India.

Joe Root and Dom Sibley took England to Lunch with the score at 67/2.

Earlier, England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns had safely negotiated the majority of the first session of Day 1 after captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat.

Rory Burns had an early scare off the first ball of the second over of the match when he tried to play the leg glance against Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, picked over Wriddhiman Saha, could not hold on.