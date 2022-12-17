1st Test, Day 3: Bangladesh 42/0 at Stumps After Gill, Pujara Smash Centuries

Bangladesh's short ball ploy to Rahul worked when the Indian skipper pulled straight to the fielder in the deep off Khaled. Gill had luck on his side when a sharp turner from Mehidy trapped him lbw, and Bangladesh burnt a review as on-field call of not out stayed. On the very next ball, Gill came out to whip Mehidy through mid-wicket, followed by bringing up his fifty and sweeping to collect another cracking boundary.

Against a harmless short ball from Khaled, Gill nailed the pull for six and swept against Taijul for four. On the other hand, Pujara was able to take time and get going with punch and pull off Mehidy and Khaled.

Gill had a scare on 70 when Bangladesh asked for DRS after on-field umpire turned down lbw appeal. But the DRS was not available due to technical issues and the on-field decision stayed. Pujara increased Yasir's agony by bringing out a pull and on-drive to take a brace of boundaries just before the tea break.

After tea, Gill danced down the pitch to hit Litton Das for a huge six over long-on. He then brought out reverse-sweep against Mehidy for a boundary, before coming down the pitch and lofting the off-spinner over mid-on to get his hundred in 147 balls.

In Mehidy's next over, Gill would dance down the pitch and loft over long-on for six. But in a bid to get another six, he holed out to deep mid-wicket. Pujara took charge from there, completing his fifty in 86 balls and used his feet beautifully, and constantly to flick, paddle-sweep, sweep, punch and loft over mid-on and mid-off against spinners.