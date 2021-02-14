15 Wickets Fall on Day 2, India Lead England by 249 Runs
R Ashwin picked up 5 wickets for 63 runs on Day 2 of the Chennai Test.
Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday picked his 29th five-wicket Test haul to help India strengthen their position in the ongoing second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
After bowling England out for just 134, India reached 54/1 in their second innings at Stumps on Day Two, thus swelling their lead to 249 runs.
Rohit Sharma, who had scored a brilliant 161 in India's first innings, was unbeaten at the crease on 25 and was accompanied by Cheteshwar Pujara who was batting on 7.
Shubman Gill was the lone wicket to fall in India's second innings as he was out lbw against spinner Jack Leach after scoring 14 runs.
A total of 15 wickets fell on the day as India’s first innings too was wrapped up in the first session of play this morning. The home team had managed to add 29 runs to their overnight score and finish at 329.
Earlier, Ashwin and debutant Axar Patel made full use of the spin-friendly conditions as India bundled out the visitors inside 60 overs.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was the lone England batsman who could tackle the Indian bowlers on a wearing 'Chepauk' pitch. He remained not out on 42 runs for which he consumed 107 balls. The right-handed batsman hit four boundaries during the course of his innings.
Ollie Pope (22) and Ben Stokes (18) were the other two batters who made notable contributions during the course of the England innings.
Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he scalped five wickets, conceding 43 runs. Ishant Sharma and Patel picked two wickets each while Mohammad Siraj scalped one.
Resuming at 300/6, India lost the wicket of Patel very early in the day as he got out stumped to Moeen Ali and went back to the dressing room after scoring 5 off 14. Ishant, who came in next, also could not stay long as he out for a duck against Ali after facing just two deliveries.
Kuldeep Yadav, playing his first Test after a long time, stayed for a while but was out caught behind against Olly Stone. He faced 15 balls but failed to score a run.
Mohammad Siraj scored a boundary of the first ball he faced but was out on the second delivery as the Indian innings came to an end in the 96th over. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 58 for which he consumed 77 deliveries. Pant smashed seven fours and two maximums.
