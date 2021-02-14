15 Wickets Fall on Day 2, India Lead England by 249 Runs

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday picked his 29th five-wicket Test haul to help India strengthen their position in the ongoing second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After bowling England out for just 134, India reached 54/1 in their second innings at Stumps on Day Two, thus swelling their lead to 249 runs.

Rohit Sharma, who had scored a brilliant 161 in India's first innings, was unbeaten at the crease on 25 and was accompanied by Cheteshwar Pujara who was batting on 7.

Shubman Gill was the lone wicket to fall in India's second innings as he was out lbw against spinner Jack Leach after scoring 14 runs.