Virat Kohli 133 Runs From Breaking Another Tendulkar ODI Record

India captain Virat Kohli is just 133 runs away from reaching 12,000 ODI runs and could do so in India's upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Kohli has 239 innings under his belt which means if he crosses 12,000 in this series, he will break Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest to the landmark.

Tendulkar had taken 300 innings to get to the landmark while Australian captain Ricky Ponting is currently second on the list having reached 12,000 ODI runs in 314 innings and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara did so in 336 innings.