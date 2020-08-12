Hunting in Pairs: 5 Bowling Duos Who Cemented a Place in History

Shared the new ball in 93 Tests; took 722 wickets as a pair.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are the most successful new-ball pairing in Test history. The pair shared the new ball for the first time in December 2008, and are still going strong.

Individually, they've achieved significant heights; Anderson has become the most successful pacer in Test cricket – he is on the brink of 600 Test wickets at the time of writing this piece, while Broad climbed into the 500-Test-wickets club not too long ago.