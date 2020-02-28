Coach Shastri Explains Why Pant Got the Nod Over Saha in NZ Tests

India is still on top of World Test Championship points table and Shastri feels that there shouldn't be undue panic after just one defeat.

"...we played eight games (3 vs South Africa, 2 vs West Indies and 2 vs Bangladesh and 1 vs New Zealand) and won seven. For one loss, there is absolutely no need to panic. And neither is anyone looking in that direction in this team," he asserted.

When asked why is it that teams struggle away from home, Shastri pointed it specifically to the format.

"It's the red ball. The conditions of red and white balls are completely different...touring a country playing white ball cricket, the red ball is totally different especially in England and New Zealand, where conditions can be pretty much similar,” he analysed.