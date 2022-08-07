CWG 2022: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal Duo Claim Squash Mixed Doubles Bronze
The pair defeated Australia’s Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley to hand India its second squash medal at Birmingham.
The experinced Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal beat Australia’s Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley 2-0 to win bronze in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.
The Indian pair came good against another experinced duo, defeating them 11-8, 11-4 to hand India it's second and final medal in squash at Birmingham.
India had earlier won a historic bronze medal through Saurav in the men's singles event. Saurav, who is married to Dipika's sister had became the first Indian to win a singles medal in sqaush a few days back.
With this medal India have now equalled their tally of two medals which they had won in the 2018 edition of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
The bronze medal win was also a revenge of sorts for the Indian mixed doubles pair as they had lost to the same Australian pair in the gold medal match at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
With this win, Dipika and Saurav now have won two medals for India in mixed doubles at the Commonwealth Games.
The Indian pair had suffered a 7-11 4-11 loss to New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semi-final of the mixed doubles event on Saturday, enabling them to feature in the bronze medal match.
