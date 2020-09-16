Case Over Murder of Suresh Raina’s Kin ‘Solved’, Three Arrested
The three were from an inter-state gang of robber-criminals and 11 other accused are yet to be arrested.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday, 16 September, said that the case of attack and murder involving cricketer Suresh Raina’s kin has been solved with the arrest of three members of an inter-state gang of robber-criminals, India Today reported.
The Punjab CM declared the case "solved", reported NDTV.
Eleven other accused are yet to be arrested, the report said, quoting Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta.
The cricketer lost his uncle and a cousin after the family was attacked at their home in Pathankot reportedly by robbers on 20 August. Ashok Kumar, the cricketer's uncle, died on the spot while his son Kaushal succumbed to his injuries on 31 August.
Three other family members were injured, including Ashok Kumar's wife, Asha Rani, who was reported to be in critical condition. Two others also injured have been discharged from hospital, India Today reported.
Soon after after the attack, the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) had set up a Special investigation Team (SIT) to carry out a probe. Though initial investigations suggested that the attack had the signature of criminals belonging to a de-notified criminal tribe, who are often seen to operate along the Punjab-Himachal border, the SIT was mandated to examine all possible angles, according to DGP Dinkar Gupta, IANS reported.
India Today reported that the SIT received information that three suspects were staying in Jhuggis near the Pathankot Railway Station, after which a raid was conducted, leading to their capture.
Investigation is underway to arrest the other 11 and solve other robberies involving the gang.
(With inputs from India Today and NDTV.)
