Can't Provide Additional Slot for Paralympian Naresh Sharma, Says World Body

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Tuesday informed the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) that it cannot grant an additional slot for shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma, Bar and Bench reported.

"NPC India was awarded and accepted 10 qualification slots (8 male and 2 female) that were earned through the qualification process. As you know, these slots were allocated to the NPC, not the individual athlete. All of the WSPS slots have been allocated in accordance with the published Qualification Criteria and we are not able to award any additional slots," the IPC said in an email to the NPC, according to Bar and Bench.