Boxer Vikas Krishan Just One Win From Olympic Qualification

Former Asian Games gold medallist boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg) put up a dominating performance to begin his Olympic qualification campaign with a unanimous decision win against Kyrgyzstans Nursultan Mamataly in Amman, Jordan, on Friday.

However, Naman Tanwar lost 0-5 to Syria's Alaa Ghousoun in the 91kg category. It was the first defeat for the Indian contingent in Amman.