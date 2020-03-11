Vikas Out of Asian Qualifiers Final With Eye Injury, Wins Silver
Olympic-bound Commonwealth Games champion Vikas Krishan (69kg) signed off with a silver medal at the Asia-Oceania Qualifiers after an eye injury forced him to pull out of the final here on Wednesday.
Krishan, a world and Asian medallist, was to take on Jordan's Zeyad Eashash in the summit clash.
He defeated second seed Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, a two-time world bronze-medallist, in the semifinals on Tuesday.
He sustained a cut on his left eyelid in the second round of the bout before claiming a split decision victory.
He, along with seven other Indians, secured a Tokyo Olympics ticket by making the semifinals of the ongoing qualifiers.
