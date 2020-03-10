Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Vikas in Final, Amit Settles for Bronze

However, in a major disappointment for India, world silver-medallist and top seed Panghal went down to Jianguan Hu of China in a split 3-2 decision. It was revenge for Hu, an Olympic and world bronze-medallist who lost to Panghal in the Asian semifinals last year.

Panghal had endured exhausting contests in the run-up to the semis and he could not outpace the determined Chinese in Tuesday's clash.

Earlier, two-time world bronze-medallist and second seed Borgohain lost to third seed and 2018 world silver-medallist Hong Gu of China in a unanimous 5-0 verdict after struggling to find her range against the experienced 30-year-old.

Gu will next be up against reigning world champion and top seed Chen Nien-Chin of Taiwan who outpunched Thailand's Baison Manikon in her semifinal bout.

Eight Indian boxers -- M C Mary Kom (51kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Simranjit Kaur aside from the above three -- have qualified for the Tokyo Games at the ongoing event so far.