Mary Explains Why She Refused to Shake Nikhat’s Hand After Trial

Mary had won bronze at the Worlds but BFI president Ajay Singh later indicated that she may be allowed to go for the qualifiers without trial. This prompted Nikhat to write a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, an act which Mary criticised on Saturday.

"I said yes to whatever the BFI said. They make the rules. Why did she write a letter to the minister. Even I was surprised why Ajay sir said like this. Trial or no trial, I was always ready," she said.

The saga started when Mary was allowed to go for the World Championships without a trial, which was called off on the morning it was to be held and Nikhat was prepared for it. It was reported that Mary herself did not want to give a trial and the 36-year-old reiterated the point on Saturday. "Why should I give the trial. Performance wise, there will be no trial. We are sent to so many tournaments, so many opportunities are given and who comes back with the gold? I am the one. Why should I give the trial again and again," she asked.

She however also said that she is tired of being made to look like she is refusing to give trials despite her always following the BFI's policy regardless of what her personal opinion is. "I am always focussed. I am human so I will get irritated. It is almost 20 years since I started boxing and I always feel that I need to win something for the country till I am able to fight," she said