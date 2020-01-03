Sometimes You Win, Other Times You Learn: Vijender Singh

He hasn't lost a bout in close to five years and Vijender Singh is determined to keep the record with a world title to boast as he enters the new decade donning multiple hats, including the one of an active politician "with strong opinions".

The 34-year-old trailblazing boxer, who delivered India's first Olympic and men's world championship medals in boxing back in 2008 and 2009, has logged an enviable 12-0 record in the professional circuit, which he entered in 2015.

"All the talk with my promoters is focussed on the world title. In all, I expect to compete in three-four fights this year with the world title being the big one. We are trying to ensure that this marquee fight happens in India," Vijender told PTI in an interview.