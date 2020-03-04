Sakshi Advances to Quarters of Boxing Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) stunned Asian silver-medallist and fourth seed Nilawan Techasuep of Thailand to enter the quarterfinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing in Amman in Jordan on Wednesday.
Making the semi-finals would assure her of a spot in the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in July-August this year.
The opening round was fought on even keel for most part but Sakshi managed to be ahead of her fancied rival in a split verdict.
Techasuep came out all guns blazing in the second round and caught Sakshi off-guard with a barrage of combination straight punches.
The Indian was pushed to the backfoot by the aggressive Thai, whose left jab was particularly eye-catching.
On Tuesday, the seasoned duo of Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals in the men's draw.
Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Solanki defeated two-time Kyrgyz national champion Akylbek Esenbek Uulu, while Asian Championship silver-medallist Ashish got the better of Taiwan's Kan Chia-Wei.
Ashish will square off against Kyrgyzstan's Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu, who has been seeded fourth.
Solanki, whose CWG gold was in the 52kg division, will be up against top-seeded Uzbek Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov, who got a bye into the second round.
Mirzakhalilov is the reigning world champion in this weight category besides being a gold-medallist at the 2018 Asian Games as well as the Asian Championships.
