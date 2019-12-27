Decks Cleared for a Mary-Nikhat Face-off in Tokyo Qualifier Trials
Nikhat Zareen and Mary Kom won their respective bouts on Friday, 27 December, to set up a final showdown before the qualifiers for the 51-kg category boxing event at the Tokyo Olympics.
While Nikhat beat Jyoti Gulia, the 2017 world youth champion and current national champion in her first round of trial, top seed Mary got the better of Ritu Grewal.
They will now face each other in the final of the 51-kg trials, slated to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.
After the fight, Nikhat looked calm and composed and said she is happy that the much-awaited trials are finally taking place. "I am happy with my performance today. Now, I am focussed for my next bout. This is what I was asking for, a fair trial. Now since that is happening, I have nothing to complain.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)