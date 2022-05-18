Nikhat Zareen Storms Into Boxing World Championship Final

Indian boxing star Nikhat Zareen has reached her first World Championship final, defeating Brazil's Caroline de Almeida 5-0.

Nikhat is now assured at least a silver at the World Championships but the young 25-year-old will have all eyes only on the gold, come Friday's final.

There were two more Indians competing in the semi-finals today but both Manisha and Parveen have lost their bouts. However, they will be winning the bronze medal.