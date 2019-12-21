Nikhat to Fight Mary in Olympic Qualifiers’ Trial– It’s Official!

Given the criteria, Nikhat will take on Jyoti, while Mary Kom will face Ritu with the winner of the two bouts set to face-off in a final trial match which will decide who makes it to the Indian team for the Olympic qualifiers.

Nikhat has been demanding a trial with Mary Kom for long and was set to face the Manipuri boxer in the Big Bout League. But citing a back injury, Mary Kom had pulled out of the bout in the eleventh hour.

A frustrated Nikhat then demanded a fair Olympic selection trials and asked the national federation to telecast the fight live.

In other weight categories, Sonia (RSPB) will lock horns with former World championship silver medallist Sonia Lather (RSPB), while Sakshi (Haryana) clashes with Manisha (Haryana) in 57kg.

In 60kg, former World champion L Sarita Devi (AIP) has been pitted against Shashi Chopra (Haryana) and Simranjit Kaur (Punjab) is set to fight Pavitra (RSPB).

In 69kg, two-time world championship bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (Assam) will face Anjali (Delhi), while Lalita (Rajasthan) takes on Meena Rani (RSPB).

In 75kg, Asian Games bronze medallist Pooja Rani will square off against Indraja KA from Kerela, while former world championship silver medallist Saweety Boora takes on Nupur in an all-Haryana bout.