Nikhat Part of Olympic Qualifier Trials, Possible Showdown vs Mary

Nikhat Zareen has been named among the Indian women boxers who will take part in the trials for the Olympic qualifiers, thus setting up a potential showdown with six-time world champion MC Mary Kom in the 51 kg category.

The women's trials will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on December 27 and 28.

The men's trials will be held on the same dates in Vijay Nagar, Karnataka, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced after the selection committee meeting that was held in the national capital on Saturday.