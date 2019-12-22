Nikhat Part of Olympic Qualifier Trials, Possible Showdown vs Mary
Nikhat Zareen has been named among the Indian women boxers who will take part in the trials for the Olympic qualifiers, thus setting up a potential showdown with six-time world champion MC Mary Kom in the 51 kg category.
The women's trials will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on December 27 and 28.
The men's trials will be held on the same dates in Vijay Nagar, Karnataka, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced after the selection committee meeting that was held in the national capital on Saturday.
A potential fight between Nikhat and Mary will be a culmination of a long saga of punches and counter punches between the pair in the media. The latest of these happened at the recently concluded Big Bout Indian Boxing League where Mary pulled out in the last minute citing a back injury.
In the the 57 kg category, Sonia will fight former World Championship silver medallist Sonia Lather while Sakshi will face Manisha.
Two-time world championship bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will face Anjali while Lalita takes on Meena Rani in the 69 kg category.
Asian Games bronze medallist Pooja Rani will fight Inraja KA and former World Championship silver medallist Saweety Boora takes on Nupur in the 75 kg category.
In the male draw, Vikas Krishan will face Ashish in the 69 kg category. Vikas, who took gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, is returning to the amateur fold after a stint in professional boxing. Naveen Bora will face Duryodha Singh Negi in the other bout of the weight category.
The 2018 CWG bronze medallist Mohammed Husamuddin takes on Sachin, while the 2019 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships bronze medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht takes on 2018 CWG gold medallist Gaurav Solanki in 57 kg.
Brijesh Yadav and Sachin Kumar are the other two boxers in the category.
Ashish Kumar faces Ankit Khatana in 75 kg while Naman Tanwar, Naveen and Gaurav Chauhan have been named in 91 kg. Satish Kumar and Narender face each other in 91+kg.
