BFI Finds Another Loophole, New Spanner in Nikhat-Mary Showdown
After Nikhat Zareen on Tuesday demanded a fair selection trial for the Olympics and asked the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to telecast it live, the governing body released a fresh statement on Tuesday night which may yet put another spanner in the works for the possible Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareer showdown.
According to the new statement, Nikhat is not a direct entry in her weight category for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers’ trials and it will be the Federation which will decide the fourth boxer in the 51kg event, on 21 December.
At the trial scheduled for 27 and 28 December, each weight category will have four contenders. Three places are already secured in the 51kg women's division after Jyoti Gulia and Ritu Grewal won the gold and silver in the women's nationals in Kannur while Mary Kom is assured of a spot after she won the bronze at the women's World Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia, in October.
The fight is now between Nikhat and Pinki Rani for the fourth spot now.
BFI’s Latest Press Statement
"The selection committee, including the coaches, is scheduled to meet on December 21 to decide the fourth participant in all the five weight categories for women's boxing in which trials are slated to take place for the Olympic qualifiers on December 27 and 28," the BFI said in a statement.
"The last released ranking of the camp players for the month of September and the tournaments thereafter will be taken into consideration for the same," it added.
Nikhat Given Wrong Guidance?
Nikhat claimed that she couldn't participate in the nationals as the BFI wanted her to play the IBL.
“BFI wanted me to play the league so I didn't play the nationals and that's why I am right now the fourth choice boxer for the trails in 51kg. I was told by the BFI to play the league," said Nikhat later on Tuesday.
Nikhat said such uncertainties affects an athletes preparation.
"I got a mail from BFI stating that mine and Mary Kom's trial will happen. Then they said that Nikhat will have to fight and win against Mary Kom in the league to get the fourth spot in the trials," she claimed.
"This of course affects my preparations. I just want the authorities to show me a clear path. If they say that your trails will be on that day then I can focus on that. But in between you say that you have to perform well in IBL, then only we will think about whether to give you the fourth spot in the trails or not is not fair."
Another Cancelled Showdown
On Tuesday, six-time world champion Mary Kom was supposed to take on Nikhat in the ongoing Big Bout Indian Boxing League, which is a tournament sanctioned by the BFI. However, the London Olympics bronze medallist pulled out in the last hour due to a back injury.
Speaking to IANS, Nikhat has said: "Even I got to know yesterday night only that she is not fighting. I was ready. It was a good opportunity for me. Now I will face her in the trials only.
"If she is not willing to fight, I can't force her. It's her choice. My bad that now she is not playing. Now I have to focus on the trials only," she said.
