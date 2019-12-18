BFI Finds Another Loophole, New Spanner in Nikhat-Mary Showdown

Nikhat Given Wrong Guidance?

Nikhat claimed that she couldn't participate in the nationals as the BFI wanted her to play the IBL.

“BFI wanted me to play the league so I didn't play the nationals and that's why I am right now the fourth choice boxer for the trails in 51kg. I was told by the BFI to play the league," said Nikhat later on Tuesday.

Nikhat said such uncertainties affects an athletes preparation.

"I got a mail from BFI stating that mine and Mary Kom's trial will happen. Then they said that Nikhat will have to fight and win against Mary Kom in the league to get the fourth spot in the trials," she claimed.

"This of course affects my preparations. I just want the authorities to show me a clear path. If they say that your trails will be on that day then I can focus on that. But in between you say that you have to perform well in IBL, then only we will think about whether to give you the fourth spot in the trails or not is not fair."