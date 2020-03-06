Mary, Panghal Start Olympic Qualification Campaigns on Saturday

London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom (51kg) and World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) will begin their quest for a Tokyo Olympics berth when they enter the ring at the Asian/Oceania boxing Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

Six-time world champion Mary has been seeded second in her category and she will face New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny in the first round. Two wins will take her to Tokyo in what could realistically be her last appearance at the Olympics.