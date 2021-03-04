Mary Kom Through to 51kg Semis in Spain, Assured of Medal

Earlier, World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik made an impressive comeback in the ring as he outpunched Spanish opponent Raddouane Ammari 5-0 to enter the quarter-finals in the 63kg light welterweight category.

Another Indian, Mohammed Husamuddin (57kg), also made his way into the quarter-finals with a comfortable 4-1 scoreline against local boy Juan Manuel Torres.

Haryana boxer Kaushik, 25, couldn't compete in the ring since Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in March last year due to injuries and is making a return after more than a year's break.

Kaushik will take on two-time ASBC Asian Boxing Championships silver medallist Kazakhstan boxer Sufiullin Zakir on Thursday while Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Husamuddin will face Italy's Simone Spada.