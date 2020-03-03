13 Indian Boxers Fight for Olympics Berths This Week: Full Lowdown

Two-time World Championships bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Asian Championships gold medallist Pooja Rani (75kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) all need to win just one bout at the Asian Olympics qualifiers that start this week to book a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) and six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) will be able to make the trip to Tokyo if they win their first two bouts and reach the semis at the event in Amman, Jordan.

Eight men and five women from India will be aiming to secure Tokyo Olympics berths at the continental event being conducted by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force after the sport’s governing body, AIBA, was suspended last year.