Indian Boxers Claim 6 Gold Medals at Golden Girl C’ship in Sweden
The junior women’s team clinched five gold, three silver and one bronze medal, the youth team secured a single gold and four bronze medals.
The junior women’s team clinched five gold, three silver and one bronze medal, the youth team secured a single gold and four bronze medals.(Photo: Boxing Federation of India)

Indian Boxers Claim 6 Gold Medals at Golden Girl C’ship in Sweden

PTI
Boxing

India's junior and youth boxers dominated the ring at the Golden Girl Championship in Boras, Sweden, claiming 14 medals, including six gold, the overall championship trophy and the 'Best Boxer' award.

While the junior women's team clinched five gold, three silver and one bronze medal, the youth team secured a single gold and four bronze medals at the event which concluded on Sunday, the Boxing Federation of India said in a press release..

Haryana’s Prachi Dhankar (50kg), playing in the junior category, won the ‘Best Boxer’ award.
Loading...
Prachi won the Best Boxer award at the event.
Prachi won the Best Boxer award at the event.
(Photo: Boxing Federation of India)

Besides Prachi, Ethoibi Chanu Wangjam (54kg), Lashu Yadav (66kg) and Mahi Raghav (80kg) also won gold medals.

In the youth category, Musskan (54kg) claimed the sole gold medal while Sanya Negi (57kg), Deepika (64kg), Musskan (69kg) and Sakshi Jahdale (75kg) settled for bronze.

The three silver medals in the junior category were won by Janhavi Churi (46kg) Rudy Lalhmingmuani (66kg) and Tanishka Patil (80kg) while Diya Negi brought home a bronze in the 60kg slot.

A total of 75 teams participated in the championship.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Boxing section for more stories.

    Loading...