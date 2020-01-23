India Offers to Host Boxing Olympic Qualifiers

"We propose to organize this event at K D Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi, where we earlier hosted the AIBA Elite Women's World Boxing Championship in November, 2018. This stadium complex has world class sports infrastructure for hosting these mega events."

The IOA backed the BFI's proposal. "My request to you, if you could consider the offer from BFI for which IOA assures IOC and you of its full support and cooperation," IOA President Narinder Batra said in the letter addressed to Watanabe.

The Olympic qualification process is currently being overseen by the IOC Task Force due to the suspension of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).