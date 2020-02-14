Have to Keep Putting in the Hard Yards for Tokyo Olympics: Panghal

Ace Indian boxer Amit Panghal, who has been ranked number one by the Boxing Task Force of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ahead of the next month Olympic Qualifiers, insists that he will have to keep putting in the hard yards to remain on course for a medal in the Tokyo Games.

Panghal, who won the historic silver medal at the World Championships in the 52-kg weight category, is at the top spot with 420 points, according to the list released by the IOC's Boxing Task Force, which is in charge of administering the sport right now.