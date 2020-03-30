Boxing Federation Starts Online Coaching for Olympic-Bound Boxers

In a conference call with these boxers on Sunday, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh took stock of their preparations amid a national lockdown till April 14 to fight the pandemic.

"This is a challenging time for all of us and is all the more a reason for us to take care of ourselves...stay fit, continue with the exercises as directed by the coaches and try to maintain your weights as much as possible," Singh told the boxers.

"We will tide over this crisis soon and get back to the ring but staying motivated in the meantime is absolutely necessary," he added.

Elaborating further on the 45-minute discussion, BFI's Executive Director R K Sacheti told PTI that the areas of concern are diet control and mental health.

"They are at their homes right now where diet can go for a toss. So the idea behind these online classes starting tomorrow is to ensure that they are kept aware of their nutritional needs," he said.