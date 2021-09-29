Boxer Manny Pacquiao Retires; Will Focus on Presidential Bid
Manny Pacquiao had started his political career in 2007.
Manny Pacquiao, one of the most well known boxers, has announced that he will be retiring from the sport as he looks to further his political ambitions. He is planning to be part of the Presidential race for 2022 in Philippines.
As a boxer, he is regarded as one of the top offensive athletes in the sport.
Pacquiao, a Philippine senator who has been dividing his time between politics and fighting, announced his decision in a 14-minute video posted on his official Facebook page.
"I just heard the final bell. Boxing is over," said an emotional Pacquiao, the only man to hold world titles in eight different divisions.
"I never thought this day would come as a I hang up my boxing gloves," said Pacquiao, as he thanked his fans all over the world.
In August, the 42-year-old lost a WBA welterweight world title match against Cuban Yordenis Ugas.
He was among the staunchest allies of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, backing the leader's bloody war on drugs and his bid to reintroduce the death penalty. However, their political ties soured after Pacquiao criticised Duterte's friendly relationship with China and corruption in the government. In July, he was ousted as president of the country's ruling political party.
Pacquiao started his political career with failed congressional run in 2007. He won a seat at the lower house of congress in 2010, representing the southern Sarangani province. He had been elected for a six-year term in the upper chamber in 2016.
(with Reuters inputs)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.