Boxer Manny Pacquiao Retires; Will Focus on Presidential Bid

Manny Pacquiao, one of the most well known boxers, has announced that he will be retiring from the sport as he looks to further his political ambitions. He is planning to be part of the Presidential race for 2022 in Philippines.

As a boxer, he is regarded as one of the top offensive athletes in the sport.

Pacquiao, a Philippine senator who has been dividing his time between politics and fighting, announced his decision in a 14-minute video posted on his official Facebook page.