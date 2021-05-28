Asian Boxing C’ship: Amit Panghal Storms Into Gold Medal Match

Lightweight Panghal, the world silver medallist, had also defeated Bibossinov in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Championships and both were well versed with each other's tactics.

Bibossinov, 29, the 2019 world bronze medallist, fought hard but couldn't match his nippy rival. He employed the tactics of dropping his guard, but Panghal was smart enough to stay out of the reach of his taller opponent throughout the thrilling contest.

Panghal preferred to attack in short swift bursts and was equally quick on the counter attacks to score 5-0 win.

In the quarter-final, Panghal had defeated Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh of Mongolia 3-2.

There are four more Indians in the semi-finals, to be played on Friday night. Among the semi-finalists, India's Vikas Krishan (69kg) who will face reigning Asian Games champion Baturov Bobo Usmon of Uzbekistan.

On Thursday, six-time world champion MC Marykom (51kg), along with three more Indians -- Pooja Rani (75kg), Anupama (+81kg), and Lalbuatsahi (64kg) -- had progressed to the finals.