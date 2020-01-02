Working on My Technique to Win Medal at Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu

Neither criticism nor the burden of expectations bother world champion shuttler P V Sindhu, who says she is completely focussed on improving her craft in pursuit of a second Olympic medal at this year's Tokyo Games.

Sindhu claimed India's first ever World Championships gold in 2019 but she made early exits from a series of tournaments the rest of the season, including her failure to defend the World Tour Finals title last month.

"World Championship was really good for me but after that I kept losing in the first rounds but I kept myself positive. It is not possible that you will win all matches. Sometimes you may play brilliantly, sometimes you will make mistakes," Sindhu, who will be seen at the next edition of Premier Badminton League (PBL), told PTI.