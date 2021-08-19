Watch: Two-Time Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu Meets PM Modi

"There is a special relationship between Ayodhya and South Korea. The first lady of South Korea had come to India to attend a function as a special guest. You must visit Ayodhya and you must know what the history is. You will feel proud," PM Modi told Park Tae-sang.

According to a PIB statement earlier, Ayodhya and Korea have a deep historical connection through Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who travelled to Korea in 48 CE and married Korean King Suro. Kim Jung-Sook had attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya in November 2018.

Further, coach Tae-sang told PM that his wife was shocked to know that he will be meeting the Prime Minister of India. After this, PM Modi asked the photographer to click a picture of the two of them together.