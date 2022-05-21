Thailand Open: PV Sindhu Loses to Chen Yu Fei in Semi-Finals

The match got off to an edgy start with both players committing multiple unforced errors but it was Chen Yu Fei who recovered first and went on to take an 11-7 lead.



Sindhu, seventh in the badminton world rankings, tried to mount a comeback after the restart and even cut down the gap to 17-15 but the fourth-ranked Chinese player continued to trouble the Indian at the backcourt and sealed the first game.



Trying to draw back level, Sindhu raced off the blocks in the second game and took an 11-8 lead at the interval but Chen Yu Fei pegged the Indian back after the resumption of play and took a 15-12 lead of her own.



Former world champion Sindhu tried desperately to claw her way back into the match but the Chinese shuttler was clinical and wrapped the match up in 43 minutes. Chen Yu Fei will face either Tai Tzu Ying or Ratchanok Intanon in the final on Sunday.



Sindhu's defeat brings to an end India's campaign at the Thailand Open 2022. Saina Nehwal and H.S Prannoy crashed out from the earlier rounds while Kidambi Srikanth pulled out at the round of 16 stage.