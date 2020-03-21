Taiwanese Player at All England Tests Positive for Coronavirus

India shuttlers, including London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, expressed shock after reports emerged that a sparring partner of the Taiwanese national team, who was in Birmingham during the All England Championship, tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Former top 10 player HK Vittinghus of Denmark on Friday shared a Taiwanese media report that a sports student, who was at the All England Championship, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19.

Reports said that the teenager was a sparring partner of Taiwanese badminton team and he is believed to have travelled in the team bus between hotel and the arena during the All England Championship.