Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Storms into Final, to Face Malvika Bansod

The world No. 28 Kosetskaya decided to withdraw before the start of the second game and gave the Indian shuttler an easy passage to the final on Sunday. With this win, the two-time Olympic medallist remained on course for her first BWF title since winning the world championships in 2019.



The world No. 7 Sindhu will face upcoming Indian youngster Malvika Bansod, who defeated Anupama Upadhyaya 19-21, 21-19, 21-7 in the other semi-final, in the final on Sunday.



The 20-year-old Bansod had knocked out London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal from last week's India Open and will be relishing the opportunity to add another high-profile scalp to her name by beating PV Sindhu in Sunday's final.



Meanwhile, India's final challenge in the men's singles ended with Mithun Manjunath losing to Arnaud Merkle of France 21-19, 17-21, 21-9 in an 84-minute-long contest.



The mixed doubles finals on Sunday will see seventh seeds Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto taking on T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada for the title.