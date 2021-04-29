Saina, Srikanth Likely to Travel to Olympic Qualifiers via Doha

"Considering the current travel restrictions, Badminton Association of India (BAI) has written to the respective Associations of Malaysia and Singapore for clarity on what will be the exact regulations that will be applied to Indian shuttlers while they arrive in these respective countries," it further said.

Players will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period in Malaysia while for entering Singapore, they only need to have gone through a 14-day quarantine period in a country apart from India. It means that Indian players can go to Singapore directly from Malaysia and take part in the tournament without having to spend a separate 14-day quarantine.

It also means that the Indians will have to arrive in Malaysia at least on May 10.