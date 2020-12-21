Saina, Praneeth in 8-member India Squad for Thailand Tournaments

Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth are part of the eight-member India squad which will participate in three tournaments in Bangkok, Thailand scheduled to be held in January, next year.

The India squad also consists of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy and they will begin their campaign with Yonex Thailand Open from January 12-17, followed by Toyota Thailand Open (January 19-24) and the BWF World Tour Finals which is rescheduled for January 27-31.