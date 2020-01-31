Saina is in a Tight Situation: Kashyap on Olympic Qualification
Parupalli Kashyap agrees that shutter Saina Nehwal is skating on thin ice as far as her Tokyo Olympics ambition is concerned, but he believes the 2012 London Games bronze medallist still has it in her to make the cut by doing well in the remaining qualifying tournaments.
"Saina has to qualify. She is in kind of a tight situation," husband and coach Parupalli Kashyap, currently playing for the Mumbai Rockets in the Premier Badminton League (PBL), was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Saina has endured a lean patch, failing to reach the semi-finals even once in the 17 tournaments she has played since winning her last title -- the Indonesia Masters in January 2019.
Kashyap said the reason for her poor form is due to health and fitness issues. "Her body has taken a toll the last year. You've been seeing the unfit Saina for so many months," he said.
"She was playing well in 2018 but after that it's been a lot of pain for her. Then she had pancreatitis in addition to continuous acute gastroenteritis. She was even hospitalised when I played the semis in Korea Open (September 2019)," said the former world No. 6.
"The problem is when we plan training blocks, you have some injury and it goes for a toss. One or two weeks go in rest and then you play the tournament (without enough training) because you have to," said Kashyap.
However, Kashyap is confident that with right amount of training, Saina, a former World No 1, will be able to bounce back.
"She is a player who has won medals at the Olympics. She wants to reach a stage where she'll start fighting for titles again," he says.
"I feel she is a step or two behind and just has to train for a period of 4-6 weeks. That's what she is trying now. These are crucial times but hopefully she can stay healthy. A couple of good performances and everything changes. Then you can see a different side of Saina," Kashyap signed off.
