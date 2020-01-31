Saina is in a Tight Situation: Kashyap on Olympic Qualification

Saina has endured a lean patch, failing to reach the semi-finals even once in the 17 tournaments she has played since winning her last title -- the Indonesia Masters in January 2019.

Kashyap said the reason for her poor form is due to health and fitness issues. "Her body has taken a toll the last year. You've been seeing the unfit Saina for so many months," he said.

"She was playing well in 2018 but after that it's been a lot of pain for her. Then she had pancreatitis in addition to continuous acute gastroenteritis. She was even hospitalised when I played the semis in Korea Open (September 2019)," said the former world No. 6.