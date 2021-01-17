PV Sindhu: Worked On My Mistakes In The Last Year

For the 25-year-old, losses are as important as wins.

"I would like to say to all the young juniors that parental support is very important. When I started playing badminton, my parents supported me a lot. And (I feel parents) need to understand what their kid is interested in and support them in that particular thing.

"(Another thing is) When you start, you lose some and you win some. When you lose, there is always a sad thing (because) you always want to win. That doesn't happen. But you will learn a lot more from your losses," she shared.

"I have learnt a lot more from my losses, and you need to come back stronger the next time," shared the star player, who was a celebrity guest on the show, "Young Genius".