PV Sindhu Wins Swiss Open; Defeats Busanan Ongbamrungphan in Final
PV Sindhu won the final in straight games in 49 minutes in Basel.
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has won yet another title, seeing off the challenge from Busanan Ongbamrungphan with relative ease to win the Swiss Open.
The two-time Olympic medallist won the final in straight games with a score line of 21-16, 21-8 on Sunday at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel.
She won the match in 49 minutes. This becomes her third Super 300 title, with the other two being won in India previously.
In the first game, Sindhu and Ongbamrungphan were neck and neck to start with, as both kept chipping away at the small leads the other took. Sindhu led 7-5 after which her opponent won a long rally and eventually took the score to 9-9. Sindhu however, went into the break with a two-point lead. After the break, things continued in more or less the same manner for a while before Sindhu edged ahead at 15-13.
Sindhu then went through the gears and soon enough wrapped up the game at 21-16, without any further scares.
In the second game, Sindhu came out all guns firing and raced into a 5-0 lead, furthering it to a 7-point lead after that. At the break in the second game, Sindhu was in the lead by 11-2. The dominant Indian shuttler then stamped her authority on the game, putting the finishing touches on the final with a solid 21-8 win in the second game.
Sindhu had qualified for the women's singles final after winning against Thailand's Supanida Katethong 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.
Earlier in the year, Sindhu also won the Syed Modi International title in Lucknow. It was also PV Sindhu’s first BWF title since winning the badminton world championships in 2019 after losing twice in the finals last year at the Swiss Open and at the BWF World Tour Finals.
In fact, at the start of the year, Sindhu’s coach Park Tae-sang had made it clear that he wants her to win titles. The coach, in an interview to ESPN, had said that Sindhu needed to win so that the confidence to win was back.
