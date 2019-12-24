PV Sindhu’s Father Upset With Former Coach Kim’s ‘Heartless’ Jibe
Ace shuttler PV Sindhu’s father Ramana has objected to coach Kim Ji Hyun calling his daughter ‘heartless’ in a recent interview with a Korean YouTube channel.
Kim worked with Sindhu for about five months and was present on the court when Sindhu became the first Indian to clinch the world title in August.
In an interview to a Korean reporter, Kim is reported to have said that Sindhu is heartless as she never called to ask her about her health when she was hospitalised a few days before the championship. The only thing she asked was when she would be returning to coach her.
Sindhu’s father, Ramana said that they were not aware of her illness when the 24-year-old asked her about her return to court.
“We were not at all aware that she is sick. No one informed Sindhu how she was. When Kim did not turn up for practice, Sindhu called her and asked why she did not come and when she will be back,” he was quoted as saying by Times of India.
Ramana also said Sindhu had been acknowledging Kim’s effort on every platform.
“My daughter gave due credit to her. Wherever she went after the title, she never forgot to laud the contribution of Kim and other coaches. But it is sad that this is happening,” he added.
