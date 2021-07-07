Pullela Gopichand Not Part of 9-Member Badminton Contingent for Tokyo

Gopichand was Sindhu's coach when she won the silver at Rio in 2016.



With the Badminton Association of India (BAI) getting to choose only a five-member support for the four qualified players because of strict COVID-19 protocols, Gopichand decided to opt out in favour of two foreign singles coaches.



Thus, the nine-member Indian contingent finalised on Tuesday comprises the four qualified players -- Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy -- three coaches and two physios.



Singles coach Park Tae-Sang and Agus Dwi Santosa, along with doubles coach Mathias Boe and physios Evangline Baddam and Sumansh Sivalanka will be accompanying the players in Tokyo.



"With just one quota available, Gopichand decided to opt out to ensure Agus Dwi Santosa could be accommodated. Santosa has been training with Sai [Praneeth] since the pandemic," said BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said in a statement on Tuesday.